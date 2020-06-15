PORTLAND — Portland Public Schools will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students this summer, but sites will be changing.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Deering High School, King Middle School, Lyman Moore Middle School, Presumpscot Elementary School, Riverton Elementary School at Reiche Community School.

They will be served from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. weekdays at the Bayside Anchor housing development and from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Munjoy South Playground.

Meals will also be available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs at Sagamore Village, Riverton Park and Cumberland Avenue.

Meals will no longer be offered at Portland High School, Rowe Elementary School or East End Community School.

Beginning June 22, meals will be offered at North Deering Gardens from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Peaks Island meal site will close after June 30 and the district will continue school meal delivery to families unable to access pickup psites because of transportation, health or scheduling issues.

Families may to pick up food to any site convenient to them.

