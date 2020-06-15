Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

Mike Simonds was appointed as executive vice president, chief operating officer of Unum Group in February 2020. He is responsible for optimizing business operations across the enterprise.

Simonds previously served as president and CEO of Unum US from July 2013 to February 2020. Since beginning his career with Unum in 1994, Simonds has worked in leadership roles including chief operating officer and chief marketing officer for Unum US. During his tenure, Simonds helped lead the company’s expansion into voluntary, dental and vision benefits.

After earning bachelor’s degrees in economics and anthropology from Bowdoin College, Simonds began his career with Unum. He worked in management positions in finance, marketing and sales before leaving the company to earn his master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School. He then advised a range of financial institutions as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, before returning to Unum in 2003.

Simonds lives in Falmouth, Maine, with his wife, Ruby, and their four boys. He is active in youth athletics and sits on the board of the Maine Medical Center and the United Way of Greater Portland.

