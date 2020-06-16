BIDDEFORD — All posted parking restrictions in Biddeford will be enforced as of Thursday, June 18, including both time-limited spaces and pay-to-park lots. The Biddeford Police Department has taken a hands-off approach to parking enforcement in the downtown area over the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our downtown businesses begin to reopen for outdoor seating and takeout, it is important to make sure that short-term customer parking is readily available in the Main Street area,” said Police Chief Roger Beaupre. Dine-in restaurant options and other businesses tha had been closed, like gyms and nail salons were able to open in Biddeford and throughout York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, per Gov. Janet Mills’ order as of Wednesday, June 17.

Warnings began being issued to those in violation of posted parking restrictions on June 15. Only one warning was to be issued per violator between June 15 and June 18.

Monthly parking permit holders have had their permit fees waived for the month of June, but will need to renew their permits for the month of July.

For more information on the City of Biddeford’s COVID-19 response, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/publichealth.

