Arrests

6/7 at 2:24 p.m. Jessica Fleetwood, 34, of Perryman Drive, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Thomas Point Road on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. At the same time and place, James Prescott, 27, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and violating condition of release.

6/7 at 8:25 p.m. James Kempf, 45, of Maine Street, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Center Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/8 at 7:18 p.m. Tomass Brown, 45, of Central Avenue, Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Durham Road.

6/10 at 2:04 p.m. Tammy Ames, 38, of Federal Street, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Bath Road on charges of violating condition of release, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

6/8 at 2:09 a.m. Kim Wentworth, 36, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Perryman Drive on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

6/8 at 1:26 p.m. Ryan Elwell, 34, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier at McKeen and Stanwood streets on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/8 at 4:16 p.m. Zachary Teela, 25, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Maine Street on a charge of drinking in public.

6/11 at 1:06 p.m. Adreal Railton, 36, of Pleasant Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Bath Road on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

6/7 at 8:44 a.m. Alarm on Maquoit Road.

6/7 at 11:32 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

6/8 at 11:48 a.m. Alarm on Sewall Street.

6/9 at 8:29 a.m. Structure fire on Sadler Drive.

6/9 at 10:57 a.m. Alarm on Main Street.

6/9 at 7:11 p.m. Citizen assist on Lunt Road.

6/10 at 2:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Church Road.

6/11 at 5:33 p.m. Citizen assist on Pond Drive.

6/12 at 1:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/12 at 9:44 p.m. Motor vehicle fire at River and Patricia roads.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from June 7-13.

