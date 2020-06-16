Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/17 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 6/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 6/17 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee Zoom
Thur. 6/18 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 6/18 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 6/18 4 p.m. Development Corporation
Thur. 6/18 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Thur. 6/18 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 6/22 9 a.m. Legislative Committee
Mon. 6/22 5:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Mon. 6/22 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 6/23 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom
Tues. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Zoom
Wed. 6/24 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
