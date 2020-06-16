Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/17  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  6/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  6/17  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee  Zoom

Thur.  6/18  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  6/18  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  6/18  4 p.m.  Development Corporation

Thur.  6/18  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Thur.  6/18  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  6/22  9 a.m.  Legislative Committee

Mon.  6/22  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  6/22  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Tues.  6/23  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Zoom

Tues.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Zoom

Wed.  6/24  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles