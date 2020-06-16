Members of the Portland Board of Public Education on Tuesday night debated whether to remove school resource officers from two city high schools through a resolution calling for an end to the district’s agreement with Portland police.

Board members wondered what would take the place of the officers if they’re removed and two board members said they were concerned about the wording of the resolution.

A vote on the resolution is expected to take place June 30, the board’s last meeting of the school year. On Tuesday, board member Emily Figdor asked how the district plans to fill the gaps if the officers are removed.

Superintendent Xavier Botana said he was not prepared to answer that, but stressed the importance of putting the issue into context. Portland and Deering high schools are the only two schools of 17 in the district with officers.

“When we’re talking about the safety of the school, if we’re serious about that being the concern, we would not be having this conversation about SROs in two of our schools,” Botana said. “We have middle schools and elementary schools without SROs, so when you ask me to come up with a plan to replace the SROs at Portland and Deering, do you want me to do that or do you want me to come up with a plan for safety at all of our schools?”

Mark Balfantz asked whether Botana supports removing the SROs and the superintendent said he wasn’t prepared to say. Botana said he will give his recommendation to the board on June 30.

Board members Sarah Thompson and Marnie Morrione criticized the wording of the resolution, with Thompson saying she found it divisive and Morrione saying it focused too much on reaction to national events and not on Portland. They also expressed concerns about rushing a decision by June 30.

“I’m concerned,” Thompson said. “It’s a very sensitive time we’re in. I think we should make some changes and should understand what the SROs do but I’m concerned about the pace at which we’re moving here.”

Debate over the use of school resource officers in Portland is not new. A proposal last fall to equip the officers with body cameras raised concerns from some board and community members about student privacy and the need to better define the role police play in schools.

But the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis last month followed by national protests over police violence, especially toward people of color, has prompted school districts around the country to examine their relationships with police.

The Minneapolis School District has cut ties with its local police department for use of SROs, and other districts have followed suit. In the last few weeks, school districts in Denver, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have moved to eliminate or suspend the use of SROs.

Proponents of having school resource officers say they enhance safety, or at least the perception of safety, as well as mentor students and build relationships in the community.

Critics point to a lack of data showing improved safety at schools and have raised concerns about officers’ presence contributing to discipline disparities for children of color and those with disabilities. They say money could be better spent on social workers and counselors.

Portland has budgeted about $152,000 for the two SROs for next year. Student surveys conducted this spring showed overwhelming support for the officers, though participation was low.

At Deering, only 83 of about 800 students responded to the survey. Of those, 66 percent said they support having an SRO, 24 percent were neutral and almost 10 percent would prefer to not have or were strongly against having an SRO.

At Portland, 288 of about 870 students responded to the survey. About two-thirds of respondents were white and about two-thirds were female. The surveys were conducted by the schools individually and the Deering survey did not include student demographics.

Almost 62 percent of the responding students at PHS said they really like having an SRO, 27.6 percent said they felt neutral, 9.5 percent said they preferred not to have an SRO and about 1 percent said they were strongly against having an SRO.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, a panel of advocates and students organized by Maine Youth Justice weighed in on the issue and argued against having officers in schools.

Gabriel M’Bambi, a graduating senior at Deering and the student body president, said while he has not had much interaction with his school’s officer, he has seen teachers use the officer as an intimidation tactic.

“I strongly believe having an SRO or continuing to have an SRO is not going to be beneficial for the school,” said M’Bambi, who is black. “I’ve seen teachers that can’t control a problem or adults within the school who are not able to control a situation so they call the SRO to maybe scare the students or as an intimidation tactic. I don’t think that’s the way our school or community should be working.”

Joseph Inabanza, a student at Casco Bay High School, pointed to that school’s lack of an SRO as an example of what the other high schools might look like if the officers are removed.

“I’m 17 years old,” said Inabanza. “All my life I’ve been racially profiled and stuff and that probably will continue if we live in a society where the color of your skin matters. Because of this, going to my high school feels different.

“Going to Casco Bay every morning I feel safe. I know I won’t be profiled. I won’t have an officer talk to my parents when I’m an unruly kid or when I’m failing or when I need a social worker.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous