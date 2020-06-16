Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Tues. 6/23 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Tues. 6/23 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Wed. 6/24 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Fri. 6/19 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 6/24 6 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting
Thur. 6/25 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 6/22 4 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee
Mon. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 6/23 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 6/24 7:30 a.m. Bike – Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 6/24 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 6/24 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 6/25 5:15 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee
