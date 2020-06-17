Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 9-15.

Summonses

6/13 at 10:40 p.m. Sergej Mojsilovic, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from June 9-15.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from June 9-15.

