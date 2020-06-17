Environmental groups are suing President Trump over a decision he announced during a June 5 visit to Maine to open a national marine monument off the coast of southern New England to commercial fishing, arguing the president’s proclamation is in violation of federal law.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. says that under the Antiquities Act a president can only create protections for national monuments and does not have the right to remove them — only Congress can.

Because of that, the proclamation Trump signed on his visit to Maine opening up the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument should be declared invalid, says the lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity and Zack Klyver, a naturalist at the Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. in Maine.

Trump announced June 5 he was opening up the national monument to commercial fishing, saying at a roundtable event with members of Maine’s fishing industry in Bangor that he would be reversing the protections put in place by President Barack Obama when he designated the monument in 2016.

The monument, located about 130 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is the only marine monument in the U.S. Atlantic Ocean. The designation in 2016 was intended to preserve and protect a unique area of underwater canyons and the diverse ecosystem they support.

The groups in the lawsuit say the canyons and seamounts area provides critical winter feeding ground for Maine’s breeding population of Atlantic puffins.

Commercial fishing poses a threat to sensitive fauna that serve as the basis for the ocean ecosystem and to fish and other marine animals that get entangled in fishing lines and other gear.

“Northeast Canyons and Seamounts was created to protect a complex web of marine life — including endangered whales, sea turtles and centuries-old deep-sea corals — from extractive activities,” said Kate Desormeau, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement Wednesday.

“President Trump does not have the power to unravel this national monument or any other, and we’re asking the court to stop the administration from opening this unique and fragile ocean area to commercial fishing. Preserving ocean areas like this one will be absolutely key to ensuring the resiliance of our oceans in a changing climate.”

This story will be updated.

