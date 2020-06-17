FREEPORT — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $11.8 million budget for fiscal year 2021 that includes $1.32 million in taxes assessed by Cumberland County.

The $10.48 million municipal budget, up about $71,000 from current spending, would lower taxes by 0.48%. With assessments from Regional School Unit 5 and the county factored in,taxes on a $300,000 home would increase about $66, according to Finance Director Jessica Maloy. The town’s tax rate of $14.30 per $1,000 could rise 22 cents, including nearly 17 cents from RSU 5, almost 3 cents from the county and about 4 cents from a new METRO system transit tax, with a 1-cent decrease on the town side, according to information posted at freeportmaine.com.

The town budget includes $3.06 million for protection and enforcement, $2.34 million for public works and solid waste, and $1.77 million for general government, among other cost centers.

Non-property tax revenues could rise nearly $97,000. The town is planning for a $100,000 increase in excise tax revenue due to projected new car sales and promotions, despite the pandemic, and is cutting routine paving expenses by $150,000 due to both reduced costs and projects alike, according to Town Manager Peter Joseph. Although the town had budgeted $595,000 for state revenue sharing, the economic crisis’ impact on that fund has caused him to reduce that expectation to $495,000; Freeport had once received about $700,000 annually.

Councilors also approved a $235,000 “Destination Freeport” tax increment financing budget and an approximately $229,000 non-emergency medical transport budget, the latter which is funded through revenues it generates, Maloy said.

The panel additionally supported a $2.37 million capital projects budget, up from $1.2 million this year, which is funded through reserves. Larger items in that budget include $800,000 for replacement of a fire engine and tanker with a single apparatus, and $440,000 to pave Grant Road – a substantial reconstruction, as opposed to the maintenance paving items included in the operating budget.

After a spending plan presentation that drew no council comment, Council Chairman John Egan called this year’s budget process “excellent,” and lauded Maloy’s work.

