FREEPORT — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $11.8 million budget for fiscal year 2021 that includes $1.32 million in taxes assessed by Cumberland County.
The $10.48 million municipal budget, up about $71,000 from current spending, would lower taxes by 0.48%. With assessments from Regional School Unit 5 and the county factored in,taxes on a $300,000 home would increase about $66, according to Finance Director Jessica Maloy. The town’s tax rate of $14.30 per $1,000 could rise 22 cents, including nearly 17 cents from RSU 5, almost 3 cents from the county and about 4 cents from a new METRO system transit tax, with a 1-cent decrease on the town side, according to information posted at freeportmaine.com.
The town budget includes $3.06 million for protection and enforcement, $2.34 million for public works and solid waste, and $1.77 million for general government, among other cost centers.
Non-property tax revenues could rise nearly $97,000. The town is planning for a $100,000 increase in excise tax revenue due to projected new car sales and promotions, despite the pandemic, and is cutting routine paving expenses by $150,000 due to both reduced costs and projects alike, according to Town Manager Peter Joseph. Although the town had budgeted $595,000 for state revenue sharing, the economic crisis’ impact on that fund has caused him to reduce that expectation to $495,000; Freeport had once received about $700,000 annually.
Councilors also approved a $235,000 “Destination Freeport” tax increment financing budget and an approximately $229,000 non-emergency medical transport budget, the latter which is funded through revenues it generates, Maloy said.
The panel additionally supported a $2.37 million capital projects budget, up from $1.2 million this year, which is funded through reserves. Larger items in that budget include $800,000 for replacement of a fire engine and tanker with a single apparatus, and $440,000 to pave Grant Road – a substantial reconstruction, as opposed to the maintenance paving items included in the operating budget.
After a spending plan presentation that drew no council comment, Council Chairman John Egan called this year’s budget process “excellent,” and lauded Maloy’s work.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin
-
South Portland Sentry
South Portland High School award recipients
-
South Portland Sentry
Cape Elizabeth Police host public forum on procedures
-
South Portland Sentry
Letters to the Editor
-
South Portland Sentry
Open Space committee invites discussion participants