These are challenging times for towns with the massive loss of revenue as a result of this pandemic – a time to have someone with a lot of experience on the Cumberland Town Council. Tom Gruber’s vast experiences and passion are exactly what is needed. He has served on the council for nine years and is totally involved in the community.

Tom is Cumberland Food Pantry president and chair of the Municipal Oversight Committee of the Community Block Committee. He is a retired career military officer and has served as board president for Preble Street, treasurer of Southern Maine Agency on Aging and vice chair of the Vet2Vet Board, serving Cumberland County veterans. Tom also served as vice president of operations for Mercy Hospital and as senior vice president for Catholic Health East.

Tom has lived in Cumberland with his wife, Margie, for 35 years. Please join me in voting to re-elect Tom on July 14!

Bill Kenny

Cumberland

