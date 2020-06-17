I am writing to endorse Jim Violette for House District 35 representative.
Jim has sat on a variety of boards and clubs within the city and has done yeoman’s work. He was a City Councilor for eight years with six of those years as council president. He was elected to the School Committee in 2010, where he served for eight years with six of those as chairman. He has represented the citizens of Westbrook in a variety of ways and always has their best interests in mind.
As Jim looks to take his many talents to Augusta, some issues he wants to tackle head include analyzing and changing the school funding formula, which would provide a positive impact on education in Westbrook.
Please join me and many others in supporting Jim Violette in his quest to become the House 35 District representative.
Greg Goan
Westbrook
