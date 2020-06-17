With a secret, face-to-face meeting in Arizona, followed by a new economic proposal from Major League Baseball to its union, the sport appears within reach of an agreement that would end an acrimonious, months-long negotiation over player salaries and, finally, salvage a 2020 baseball season.

A source familiar with MLB’s latest proposal to the players’ association Wednesday – which called for a 60-game regular season beginning July 19 – said no deal has been reached, but there is growing confidence on both sides that one is close, potentially arriving by the end of the week.

The news comes one day after Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Arizona to meet in person with union Executive Director Tony Clark in a last-ditch effort to strike a deal, and two days after Manfred told ESPN during a taped interview that he was “not confident” there would be a 2020 season and that the inability to reach a deal was a “disaster for our game.”

“We left that meeting (in Arizona) with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents,” Manfred said in a statement Wednesday. “… Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

If a deal is reached in the coming days, players could report as soon as next week for a “spring training 2.0” lasting about three weeks, with an Opening Day in the second half of July. The sport has been effectively shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic since spring training games were halted March 12. The 2020 season will be played, at least initially, without fans.

MLB’s 60-game proposal called for players to be paid full, prorated shares of their original 2020 salaries. The union is expected to try to negotiate the season-length upward, with the calendar leaving room for a regular season of up to 75 games, followed by an expanded, 16-team postseason. MLB has been consistent in saying it wants the postseason contained within October, as opposed to pushing it deeper into the fall or winter, due to fears that a second wave of coronavirus could lead to its cancellation.

The union had made it clear players would not accept any agreement that didn’t earn them full, prorated salaries for 2020 – a structure negotiated into the March 26 agreement between the sides governing the terms of the shutdown. Players have held firm on salaries through the negotiation, despite MLB’s persistent claims the greatly diminished revenue from fan-free games required players to accept further pay cuts.

MLB’s concession on prorated salaries represented the breakthrough that allowed talks to be revived, just days after the union effectively ended them – with Clark saying in a statement: “(F)urther dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

Clark’s statement reflected the union’s acknowledgment that Manfred had the power, as outlined in the March agreement, to set the terms of the 2020 regular season in the absence of a deal, as long as players were paid pro rata. Two weeks earlier, as a negotiating ploy, MLB had signaled its willingness to implement a 48- to 54-game season – though it never formally proposed it.

The union had made it clear any effort by Manfred to implement a season unilaterally would be met by a grievance claiming MLB had failed to meet the standard, also negotiated into the March agreement, of making a “good faith effort” to play as many games as possible.

As part of its new proposal Wednesday, MLB asked the union to waive its right to file that grievance. However, a source familiar with the union’s stance said it had not agreed to do so.

The league’s three previous proposals each called for players to accept additional pay cuts, with the most recent offer, coming June 12, guaranteeing players 70 percent of their prorated salaries, with an opportunity to make up to 83 percent if the postseason is completed.

At least theoretically, the owners’ losses by paying full, prorated salaries could be partially made back through the extra income from an expanded postseason, the network television contracts for which generate much of the industry’s revenue. MLB’s proposal Wednesday called for expanded postseasons in both 2020 and 2021.

Because of the deep bitterness that has characterized this negotiation, which has plunged labor relations in the sport to their lowest point since the 1994-95 players’ strike, it would be unwise to assume a deal before one is actually signed.

The matter of the right to file a grievance, in particular, could remain a sticking point, as the union has proposed as many as 114 games in its initial offer, and its leadership believes part of MLB’s strategy in making incrementally improved offers the union clearly would not accept was to, in effect, run out the clock on the negotiation in order to play as few games as possible.

At the same time, MLB owners, already staring at significant losses this year due to the lack of in-stadium revenue, could balk at approving a deal that would subject them to the possibility of a grievance carrying a penalty of up to $1 billion were they to lose.

The increasing spread of the virus in recent weeks throughout the Sun Belt – states that are home to more than as a third of all big league teams – represents another significant challenge to playing baseball in 2020.

Still, in the span of a few days, baseball has gone from a “disaster” to a “jointly developed framework” that “could form the basis” of a deal. And it brings the sport the closest it has been to getting back on the field since the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues were shuttered more than three months ago.

