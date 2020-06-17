BRIDGTON – Lorna Gloria Mowatt, 95, of Bridgton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home. Lorna was born on June 22, 1924 in Lewiston, the daughter of Mary Bilodeau and Neal M Durgin Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Arthur W. Mowatt, Jr.; brothers Clifford and Neal. Jr., sister-in-law Amanda Durgin; and daughter-in-law Sherry Mowatt. She is survived by her brother Edward S Durgin; three children, daughter Sandra and husband Ron Smith of North Bridgton, daughter Trudy and husband Brian Winslow of North Bridgton, son Arthur III of North Bridgton; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services for Lorna will be at the North Bridgton cemetery on Saturday June 20 at 11 a.m. As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees where a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences for her family go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

