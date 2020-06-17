Arrests

6/8 at 6:06 a.m. Jeremy Harris, 37, of Scarborough, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and unlawful possession of drugs.

6/9 at 2:25 p.m. Christopher Hathaway, 37, of Ripley, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a warrant.

6/12 at 8:03 p.m. Dylan Thibodeau-Perry, 29, of Steep Falls, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.

Summonses

6/9 at 6:35 a.m. Davina Wilcox, 49, of Lewiston, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of driving to endanger.

6/11 at 8:11 p.m. Frederick Prown, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S> Route 1 by Sgt. Thomas Chard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Fire calls

6/8 at 8:45 a.m. Smoke detector alarm on Summit Street.

6/8 at 2:01 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

6/8 at 7:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Oak Drive.

6/8 at 9:20 p.m. Brush fire on railroad tracks on Ferry Road.

6/9 at 5:30 a.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

6/9 at 7:59 a.m. Assist Buxton.

6/9 at 9:57 a.m. Odor investigation on Ginn Road.

6/9 at 11 a.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

6/9 at 11:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Black Point Road.

6/9 at 7:29 p.m. Wire down on Saco Street.

6/10 at 5:57 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/10 at 1:26 p.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

6/10 at 2:15 p.m. Elevator alarm on Piper Road.

6/11 at 8:45 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/11 at 11:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

6/11 at 11:52 a.m. Supervised tamper on Research Drive.

6/11 at 1:11 p.m. Outdoor propane odor on Route 701.

6/11 at 2:42 p.m. Gas leak report on Federal Way.

6/11 at 8:34 p.m. Assist Saco.

6/12 at 9:48 a.m. Replace smoke detector on Summit Street.

6/12 at 1:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

6/12 at 2:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Green Needle Drive.

6/12 at 6:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Odena Avenue.

6/14 at 3:32 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/14 at 3:09 p.m. Lockout assistance on Sophia Avenue.

6/14 at 6:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Saco Avenue.

6/14 at 7:55 p.m. Odor investigation on Saco Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 65 calls from June 8-14.

