STANDISH — Residents voted to approve the $10,678,790 municipal budget at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting. The approved budget is a 4.6% increase from the current fiscal year budget of $10.2 million and does not include numbers from SAD 6. The Bonny Eagle School District has not yet completed its budget.

The projected municipal tax rate is $4.16, a 49-cent increase from the current municipal tax rate of $3.67. The owner of a $250,000 home in Standish can expect to pay $122.50 more in taxes next year, for a total of $1,040.

Town Manager Bill Giroux said that although the town expects reduced funding in the form of state revenue sharing, as well as other dips in revenues, the proposed budget is largely flat compared to this year.

He also said that he put freezes on some line items in the budget to set off future cuts. So far, the town has furloughed three employees, including one permanent furlough.

