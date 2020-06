Arrests

6/14 at 1:08 a.m. Alison Gosselin, 22, of Adeas Lane, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/15 at 7:26 p.m. Henry Brunneau, 20, of Monson, Massachusetts, was issued a summons by Officer Robert Wright on Old Augusta Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

6/9 at 3:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

6/9 at 6:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

6/10 at 12:05 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Academy Lane.

6/10 at 5:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

6/11 at 2:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/11 at 3:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

6/12 at 1:55 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

6/13 at 1:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Augusta Road.

6/13 at 4:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/14 at 4:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Larch Lane.

6/15 at 5:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Bittern Drive.

6/15 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from June 8-15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: