In my 20s, most of my friends were having babies. Suddenly in my 30s, I was concerned becoming a mom was not in the cards. After I miscarried our first pregnancy, my biological clock sounded like Big Ben.
Then, there he was, my son.
In the driver’s seat, I quickly discovered by adjusting the rearview mirror ever so slightly, I could see him and he could see me. Every day, on the way to and from day care, we entertained each other. We listened to Kenny Rogers sing “The Gambler.” His favorite seemed to be The Mamas & The Papas classic, “Monday, Monday.”
It was the ’70s. The women’s movement was in full swing. My career at the phone company meant I did not see him from early morning until early evening from Monday through Friday. Those times in the car were some of the happiest moments of my life. Being one of eight children, I always expected to have several of my own. Our third pregnancy ended in another miscarriage.
Life settled into a routine. Every morning as I put him in the car seat, my heart was heavy, knowing I would not see him all day. Leaving work in the evening, I happily anticipated the gift of seeing him again.
As happens to all moms, one morning I found a very sick little boy in his room. We stayed home together and the stomach virus passed. The next morning, as I was dressing him to go to day care, he announced, “Mommy, I want to watch ‘Captain Kangaroo’ at my house.”
I heard his little voice in my head all day long. That evening, as I opened the mail to look at my credit card bills, I realized I was working to make all this money so I could spend all this money. My husband had a successful career. He had no intention of participating in the day care requirements and frequently reminded me, “You don’t have to work.” I made the decision that night to quit my job.
Friends who had started the parenting thing way before me were getting ready to see their kids go to high school. When you have your children in your 30s, you realize how fast life will go by. I knew I was fortunate to be able to stay home with him.
My last day at the phone company was July 3, 1980. Our little girl was born July 6, 1981. The view from the driver’s seat was perfect.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Industry should aim to close racial homeownership gap
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Radio host’s criticism of Mills misplaced
-
Meetinghouse
Jody Rich, Waterville: Sharing the wheel with Dad
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Candidates will preserve what is best about Yarmouth
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Abbott will bring collaborative approach to District 47