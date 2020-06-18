In my 20s, most of my friends were having babies. Suddenly in my 30s, I was concerned becoming a mom was not in the cards. After I miscarried our first pregnancy, my biological clock sounded like Big Ben.

Then, there he was, my son.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gail Caiazzo is a snowbird and spends part of her life in Florida and the best part of her lucky life in Saco. She is currently taking a self-guided autobiography course. A yoga instructor who only teaches very gentle yoga, she enjoys painting, too. Her favorite days now are when she gets to see her grandchildren, when she is in the driver’s seat and they are off for their adventures.

In the driver’s seat, I quickly discovered by adjusting the rearview mirror ever so slightly, I could see him and he could see me. Every day, on the way to and from day care, we entertained each other. We listened to Kenny Rogers sing “The Gambler.” His favorite seemed to be The Mamas & The Papas classic, “Monday, Monday.”

It was the ’70s. The women’s movement was in full swing. My career at the phone company meant I did not see him from early morning until early evening from Monday through Friday. Those times in the car were some of the happiest moments of my life. Being one of eight children, I always expected to have several of my own. Our third pregnancy ended in another miscarriage.

Life settled into a routine. Every morning as I put him in the car seat, my heart was heavy, knowing I would not see him all day. Leaving work in the evening, I happily anticipated the gift of seeing him again.

As happens to all moms, one morning I found a very sick little boy in his room. We stayed home together and the stomach virus passed. The next morning, as I was dressing him to go to day care, he announced, “Mommy, I want to watch ‘Captain Kangaroo’ at my house.”

I heard his little voice in my head all day long. That evening, as I opened the mail to look at my credit card bills, I realized I was working to make all this money so I could spend all this money. My husband had a successful career. He had no intention of participating in the day care requirements and frequently reminded me, “You don’t have to work.” I made the decision that night to quit my job.

Friends who had started the parenting thing way before me were getting ready to see their kids go to high school. When you have your children in your 30s, you realize how fast life will go by. I knew I was fortunate to be able to stay home with him.

My last day at the phone company was July 3, 1980. Our little girl was born July 6, 1981. The view from the driver’s seat was perfect.

