Arrests

Leanne E. Berman, 33, of Huston Road, on May 2 on charges of judgment and commitment, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Jacob S. Gurney, 37, of Norway, on May 3 on charges of violating condition of release, burglary and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, in Gorham.

Paizeley J. Mitchell, 26, of South Portland, on May 5 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Narragansett Street.

Terrence O. Smart, 37, of Buxton, on May 6 on charges of violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender, on Flaggy Meadow Road

