The town of Freeport is facing some critical decisions on how best to reinvent and execute a business model that will attract, revitalize and support the downtown and business community. Now more than ever Freeport needs an effective voice in the Maine Legislature. Someone who can articulate the problem, design and develop a plan, engage all interested parties and deliver desired results. That candidate is Kathy Biberstein. The right candidate for these challenging times.

Bob Wakefield

Freeport

