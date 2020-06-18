I am supporting Michelle Cromarty, April Humphrey and Tim Shannon for Yarmouth Town Council, and Allison Hodgkins and Michael Wilbur for Yarmouth School Committee. We can trust them to apply their diverse array of knowledge, skills and experience toward the betterment of Yarmouth and all its residents.

Yarmouth is a caring community that cherishes its traditions, quaint village, culture of volunteerism and excellent education system. Michele, April, Tim, Allison and Michael share these values and they will work diligently to extend hope and opportunity to all Yarmouth residents. I am confident they are our best choices to lead Yarmouth.

Cromarty, Humphrey, Shannon, Hogdkins and Wilbur believe that we are in this together, united in support of education, volunteerism, small businesses, diversity and inclusion and our seniors. Vote for them on July 14 to preserve all that is best about Yarmouth.

David Craig

Yarmouth

