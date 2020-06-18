Tom Gruber has contributed to the residents of Cumberland for 35 years. He is completing his third term and nine years on the Cumberland Town Council, including service on all the town’s current committees and commissions. With this involvement, Tom has an intimate knowledge of the challenges facing our town and has earned my support.

A retired military officer, Tom has been very active helping veterans through the Vet2Vet program. Additionally, he serves as president of the Cumberland Food Pantry and chairs the Municipal Oversight Committee of the Community Block Grant Committee.

His compassion is shown by transporting seniors needing rides, through Southern Maine Agency on Aging and as board president of Preble Street.

Please vote to keep Tom on the Town Council.

Mike Schwindt

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: