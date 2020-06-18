No matter who you are, Melanie Sachs is your defender when it comes to serving the Freeport/Pownal communities. She does not take any task before her with lightheartedness when it comes to preserving a just and fair community.

Melanie’s tireless efforts include making sure that EVERYONE’S needs and rights are protected.

We need a state representative who has clear vision, courage and integrity, and who is also honest and humble. And that is the kind of leadership Melanie has always provided and will continue to provide as our next state representative. The state of Maine will be blessed to have Melanie’s passion, clarity and decisiveness during these challenging times.

Lorraine J. Martin

Freeport

