As a social worker, mass shooting survivor, gun safety activist and mother in Yarmouth, I am writing to encourage your vote for Heather Abbott for state representative in House District 47, serving Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island.

We need legislators who cooperate, and Heather does exactly that. She works thoughtfully with citizen groups on environmental, public health and social justice issues, and her collaborative approach makes her a successful advocate.

Heather genuinely cares about her community and will work to make sure no family’s challenges prevent them from accessing opportunities. She’s been involved in and successful at building community because she wants to make a difference in the lives of Mainers every day.

Her courage, concern and commitment to fairness for all are what makes Heather the perfect candidate at this critical time in our state.

Please join me in voting for Heather Abbott by absentee or on July 14 in the Democratic primary.

Dayna Klein

Yarmouth

