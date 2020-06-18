When I first met Barb Wood, she was an unknown candidate for Portland City Council. The buzz around Barb was who is this person coming out of nowhere to beat an incumbent for a seat on the City Council.
I came to know Barb in her role as city councilor and we have remained friends ever since. Let me tell you about the Barb Wood who I came to know and respect.
She is an honest, hardworking woman who possesses a strong sense of compassion for the issues important to our community. Barb is a problem solver, a collaborator with a voice of reason and tirelessly passionate in advocating for her neighborhood and city-state policies on affordable housing, health care and discrimination.
Please give every consideration of Barb Wood for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 38 on July 14. She will bring an important voice of experience and leadership to Augusta on our behalf.
Cheryl Leeman
former mayor and city councilor
Portland
