Congratulations to The Forecaster for doing a fantastic job at highlighting the graduating classes of 2020. They deserve our praise for a job well done during these most challenging of times. In addition to their academic, artistic, community, dramatic, musical and sports achievements, they were exposed to the most difficult of life’s lessons, disappointment and loss. Hopefully this too will pass. All the best in your future endeavors. You make your community proud.

Kathie Harper

Cumberland

