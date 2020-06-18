A commission formed to help the state end racial disparities and discrimination is urging Gov. Janet Mills to use federal CAREs Act funds to support a response to the COVID-19 pandemic for minority populations in Maine, which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The recommendation was among five steps that the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations called for in a letter to the governor released Thursday.

The panel is also recommending Mills take action to make changes to the state’s Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act, as recommended by the Legislature earlier this year and provide funding for the commission to function. In addition, the panel said the state should begin broad data collection and publication for all state agencies that includes racial statistics and support the formation of a “truth and reconciliation” process that would be the charge of the commission and the Maine Human Rights Commission.

“The events of recent weeks reaffirm the importance of this commission,” state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, the interim chair of the commission, said in a prepared statement. The panel was created by the Legislature with a bill that Mill signed into law in June 2019.

In the commission’s six-page letter to Mills, it details the many areas where Maine has fallen short and points to examples of racial disparities, including the higher rates of incarceration for black Mainers compared to white Mainers.

“Black Mainers are six times as likely to be incarcerated as white Mainers,” the letter states. “This is especially true in cases of substance misuse. For example, even though Black Mainers make up just 1.1 percent of Maine’s cannabis users, they account for 5.1 percent of arrests for cannabis possession in the state.”

When it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on Mainers the virus has also disproportionately impacted black Mainers.

“Maine has one of the nation’s most egregious disparities in positive COVID-19 tests, with Black Mainers more than 25 times as likely as white Mainers to test positive for the disease, according to the latest Maine CDC data,” James Myall, Policy Analyst at Maine Center for Economic Policy and a member of the commission, said in a prepared statement.

The commission is an independent entity with a mission to examine racial disparities across systems in Maine and improve opportunities and outcomes for historically disadvantaged racial, indigenous and tribal populations in Maine.

The recommendations come in the fallout and protests that emerged following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, after the officer arresting Floyd knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded he couldn’t breath. The officer has since been charged with murder.

“The events of the past two months reaffirm the importance of this commission to the State of Maine,” the letter to Mills reads. “The brutal killing of George Floyd on May 25th has reignited a global conversation about systemic racism and the ways in which anti-Black racism has structurally impacted the health and well-being of Black people living in the U.S. In addition, Maine’s communities of color have been demanding for weeks that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services address the significantly disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on their communities.”

In it’s letter the commission says it is encouraged by Mills’ recent statement that she hopes the panel will help her administration better understand and proactively address the “underlying factors that contribute to racial disparities.”

“The Permanent Commission is one way we can ensure this historic moment becomes a sustained and thoughtful set of changes and structural reforms,” said Maulian Dana, Tribal Ambassador for the Penobscot Nation and a member of the Commission.

