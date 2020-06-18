Arrests
6/12 at 6:11 p.m. Emmanuel Silvasto Samson, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. At the same time and place, Sugelle Osman Warsame, 27, of Rochester, Minnesota, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of drugs.
6/12 at 10:18 p.m. Carl Littlefield, 36, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Summonses
6/5 at 9:30 a.m. Cameron Holt, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Peter Corbett on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
6/8 at 9:10 a.m. Amy Brown, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ridgeland Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
6/9 at 12:30 a.m. David Clifford, 50, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Wescott Road by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.
6/10 at 1:29 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass.
6/11 at 10:01 a.m. Joseph Bowie, 31, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of criminal trespass. At the same time and place, Jaimee Shaffer, 35, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass.
Fire calls
6/9 at 3:55 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.
6/9 at 6:16 p.m. Defective elevator at Portland Jetport.
6/10 at 5:06 a.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.
6/10 at 11:04 a.m. False fire alarm on Burnham Street.
6/10 at 4:48 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.
6/11 at 12:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.
6/11 at 7:45 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
6/11 at 10:33 a.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.
6/11 at 10:46 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
6/11 at 11:48 a.m. False fire alarm on Southborough Drive.
6/11 at 2:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.
6/11 at 4:01 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Broadway.
6/11 at 7:26 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.
6/12 at 10:59 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Bennett Street.
6/12 at 11:29 a.m. False fire alarm on Devereaux Circle.
6/12 at 11:53 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
6/12 at 2:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Aviation Boulevard.
6/12 at 6:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
6/12 at 6:46 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.
6/12 at 8:05 p.m. Odor investigation on Cannon Road.
6/13 at 11:30 p.m. Authorized controlled burn on Huntress Avenue.
6/14 at 4:33 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.
6/14 at 6:01 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on South Kelsey Street.
6/14 at 1:57 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.
6/14 at 3:20 p.m. Brush/grass fire on Western Avenue.
6/14 at 4:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from June 9-15.
