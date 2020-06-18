Arrests

Stephen M. Broad, 45, of Portland, on June 8 on a charge of criminal trespass and obstructing public ways, on Tolman Street.

Kye J. Hubbard, 25, on June 11 on a charge of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

Kye J. Hubbard, 25, on June 11 on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, violating condition of release, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force.

Summonses

John Bracey, 34, of Mechanic Street, on June 9 on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor, on Bridge Street.

Fente Abera Sentayehu, 18, of Lowell Street, on June 9 on a charge of minor consuming liquor, on Bridge Street.

Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on June 9 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Hannaford Drive.

Tina Marie Smith, 53, of Harrison, on June 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of condition of release, on Walker Street.

Ryan J. Gilboy, 24, of Cumberland Street, on June 10 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Victoria L. Johnson, 53, of Saco, on June 11 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on East Bridge Street.

Felix J. Atienza-Gorman, 21, of Portland, on June 13 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Gavin Damian-Loring, 22, of Pennell Street, on June 14 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Cumberland Street.

