BATH — Black Lives Matter protesters marched again Thursday, this time with the police watching nearby, a week after an elderly man drove his pickup truck into a group of protesters crossing the street in a crosswalk last week.

Nobody was injured in the crosswalk confrontation, but demonstrators criticized police, saying they weren’t taking the issue seriously.

Local protest leaders Rose Cruz and Devin Moore said they met for three hours with Bath Police Chief Michael Field and Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth Thursday. Moore said the meeting was productive and that Field listened to their concerns. Earlier in the day he and Cruz met with the Phippsburg Police Chief John Skroski to discuss what they can learn from each other.

“Today has been a great day,” Moore said.

Later during the group’s third protest in Bath, Booth spoke to protesters outside the police station. He didn’t release any more information about the investigation into the man who drove through a crosswalk last week. He said as soon as the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to District Attorney Natasha Irving, who will determine if charges will be levied against the driver.

After the meeting with Cruz and Moore, “We understand that much better in regards to what’s going on and how we all need to work together as a community to make life better for everybody,” Booth said.

Booth also assured protesters that police would work to keep them safe. As they continued marching to the Sagadahoc County Courthouse, at least two officers stayed near the group, helping them cross near the intersection at Centre and High streets. They remained nearby as protesters spoke out about the racism and discrimination they have experienced.

Cruz also spoke and said ever since a man drove his truck into the group of protesters a week ago, she’s had her white boyfriend run errands for her because she didn’t feel safe leaving her home.

Black Lives Matter protest leader Rose Cruz speaks to fellow protesters in front of the Sagadahoc County Courthouse Thursday evening. Darcie Moore / The Times RecordBooth agreed it was a productive meeting.

“We’ve got a good plan to move forward in terms of community interactions,” he said Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: