Enclave of Scarborough residents Carole Reid and Marianne Corley, show their love and support of culture and diversity by cutting out colorful hearts to decorate a large entry way window for visitors and associates. The window reads, “We are all one family.” The community is creating several opportunities around the idea of celebrating family roots, traditions and being proud of who you are.
