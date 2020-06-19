A rare opportunity has come on the market in Portland’s desirable West End. This exquisite two-bedroom condo is an exceptional Beaux-Arts building designed by John Calvin Stevens, an influential architect who made Portland his home. This unit is accessible both by the welcoming main entry and a separate hallway entrance to the second-level bedroom.

Through the front door you’re greeted with a well-appointed living space where the window-lined walls fill the room with natural light. Tucked down the side hallway is the master suite, complete with a stunning ensuite bath—a tile shower and double vanity sinks. The efficient galley kitchen, which flows into a sitting room, has stainless steel appliances and charcoal gray Corian countertops.

Highlights This two bed, two-and-a-half bath condo is luxuriously appointed with abundant light and 1,670 SF of living space

In a historic building with unique details like intricately patterned wood floors, a stunning fireplace, oversized windows and high ceilings

Located on the quiet West End, within walking distance to the Arts District, Old Port and some of the city’s best restaurants

Just down the hallway is a spacious living room with high ceilings, oversized windows, crown moulding and a wonderful fireplace with mantle. Uniquely patterned hardwood floors elevate the room’s elegance.

With designated parking and plenty of room on quiet streets for visitors, residents here enjoy the benefits of living downtown without the hassle. Take a stroll in the quiet tree-lined neighborhood or all the way to the Arts District. Enjoy a jog at the famous Western Promenade, or head to one of Portland’s renowned restaurants, cafes, bakeries or nearby gourmet grocers. Learn more about this gorgeous home at sites.brookroadphotography.com/161pinestreetunit4.

161 Pine St., #4 is listed at $650,000 by Deborah Barouch, Broker, of Keller Williams Luxury International. Please contact Deborah at 207-838-4875 or [email protected] to learn more about this rare opportunity.

