Virtual 5KfunRUN

Windham’s Summerfest as we know it is not happening this year, but there is something you can do to celebrate our community. The Windham Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Virtual5KfunRUN where you can join your friends and neighbors in running a race together, but from many different locations. The Summerfest 5K is Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, at a time and place of your choosing. Decide on a race start time and come up with your own 5K route. It can be a trip through your own neighborhood or you can discover one of the many trails in town. The first 75 participants will receive a T-shirt to commemorate the event.

In lieu of paying a registration fee, the Parks & Recreation Department is asking for donations to help support the free programs it provides throughout the year. Every donation will be put to a worthy use from delivering weekly meals to senior citizens to community-wide trail scavenger hunts and virtual family trivia nights.

The suggested donation is $10 for individuals and $30 for a family of four. If you can’t donate those amounts, don’t let it stop you from taking part in the race. Any size donation will be welcome. Register online at windhamrecreation.com.

Teen summer reading program

This summer, the Windham Public Library will offer a Teen Summer Reading Program through the Beanstack website at windham.beanstack.org. Teens can download the Beanstack app to track their activities. Different programs will be offered each weekday. On Mondays, kids can get instructions for fun snacks they can try at home. Tuesdays, they can attend a Netflix Watch party. Tips and videos on ways to stay healthy will be offered on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the library will show a different anime (rated PG-14) and on Fridays, teens can enjoy virtual escape rooms themed around books, movies and more. To register, visit the Beanstack website. If you have questions, contact Cassandra at the library at [email protected]

