BIDDEFORD — For 37 years, a local sign that summer has begun is the La Kermesse Franco-Americaine festival, which traditionally takes place near the end of June in Biddeford.

However, the festival, which features amusement rides, Franco music and food and more, like other fairs and festivals that have canceled, postponed or gone virtual because of the state’s restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, will not take place this year.

Under La Kermesse Franco-Americaine Board President Jessica Quattrone’s welcome on the group’s website the board said, “It is with the greatest regrets that the board of members of the La Kermesse American Festival have to announce our event will be postponed until June, 2021. We had been planning it right up until Governor Mills announced that the State of Maine would open in 4 Phases. With our festival scheduled during the third weekend in June, this timeline will not allow us the proper social distancing within our festival boundaries at St. Louis field in Biddeford.

“We are planning on our event for June 24-27th. 2021,” according to the message. “We had many amazing acts lined up for this year, we plan on rescheduling to have them come back next year, including the Aerosmith cover band. So count on rocking with us in 2021. So until next year STAY HEALTHY AND BE SAFE.”

This year’s festival would have been the 38th La Kermesse Franco-Americaine festival.

For those who who can’t wait until next year to get their fix of the La Kermesse festival, festival footage from past years will play throughout the weekend this year’s festival was due to take place, June 25-28, on Biddeford Public Access cable channel channel 1302 (formerly channel 85), or channel 1301 (formerly channel 3).

