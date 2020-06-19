For more than 20 years I have celebrated artists in this state – for their rich contributions to our culture, their originality, creativity, diversity, attention to materials like color. Starting with black-and-white photography and moving on to all the other shades, hues, nuances, excitements.

So, when I read the commentary by Rachel Talbot Ross and Grace A. Valenzuela (“Newspaper, city of Portland mischaracterize protest safety concerns,” June 10), I began to sing around my room. Yes! “Defund prisons and jails and invest in our communities. Defund our systems that kill and invest in our systems that build.” A swell poetic statement!

This is a great teaching moment in history in the midst of a pandemic and a major racial challenge. Diversity is our strength. All our colors and cultures make us strong, rich and resilient. We are able to be better than we’ve been.

In case we didn’t know it already, the arts help us learn that lesson. Thank you, Rachel and Grace, for your wise thoughts.

Anne B. Zill

Portland

