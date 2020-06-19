Ten thousand peaceful protesters and 10 rowdy criminals, looting and rioting, and the press only concentrates on the criminals.

No wonder that people are turned off by the national media!

We peaceful people learned a lot during the Vietnam War.

Ron Coles

Alfred

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles