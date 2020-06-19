Ten thousand peaceful protesters and 10 rowdy criminals, looting and rioting, and the press only concentrates on the criminals.
No wonder that people are turned off by the national media!
We peaceful people learned a lot during the Vietnam War.
Ron Coles
Alfred
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Be careful what you march for
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: All hail, the Class of 2020
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: MCHPP extends school food pantry program
-
Times Record Opinion
Gordon Weil: COVID-19 a real danger, not partisan talking point
-
Mainely Media
Senior housing in the works for Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.