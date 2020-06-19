Re: “Testing option not enough to save Maine tourism industry, groups say” (June 8):
Relaxing restrictions on out-of-state visitors while emphasizing the need for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is a good middle ground to protect Mainers’ health and livelihoods. Unfortunately, that plan hinges on out-of-staters being able to access tests before they come, and the Trump administration is winding down its national efforts on testing.
Although experts say there could be a spike in COVID-19 cases as states, including Maine, reopen, the Trump administration is closing shop on its response efforts. The testing chief, Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., is leaving that role this month with no replacement, although we still don’t have the comprehensive, widespread testing needed to quickly track, trace and contain future outbreaks.
That means that out-of-staters hoping to vacation in Maine this summer might not be able to get a test before they come, jeopardizing our state’s strategy to safely reopen.
Maine’s U.S. senators should push Senate leadership to move quickly on its next coronavirus package – and make sure that it includes efforts to expand and coordinate comprehensive testing nationally.
Matthew Wellington
director, public health campaigns, U.S. PIRG
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Be careful what you march for
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: All hail, the Class of 2020
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: MCHPP extends school food pantry program
-
Times Record Opinion
Gordon Weil: COVID-19 a real danger, not partisan talking point
-
Mainely Media
Senior housing in the works for Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.