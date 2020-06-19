In this 1927 photo, Horace W. Shaylor Jr. (1870-1952), seated in the center, and his daughter, Georgina, picnic at Two Lights in Cape Elizabeth with friends. Georgina is at the far right.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
Maine Bicentennial: Cape Elizabeth