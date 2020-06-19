WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Kathleen Marie Mullally Moulton (Kathy) passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.Kathy was born in Portland, Ore., spent her adolescence in Arlington, Mass. before meeting the love of her life, Doug Moulton. Together with her husband of 35 years, they raised a terrific and caring family in Alfred, Maine. Kathy and Doug shared a love that was beyond inspiring, the kind of love that transcends all boundaries and obstacles, spreading pervasively to those who witnessed it. She was a brave, tenacious, compassionate bad-ass (as her family describes her) whose intelligence was only surpassed by her love of her family. After completing her undergraduate degree at University of Maine Farmington, she began her lifelong career (20+ years) of teaching. Throughout her time as a teacher, she touched the lives of countless students and families. She was known for going beyond the call of duty to do what needed to get done for the betterment of all her students. Her unfaltering veracity was an inspiration for all that had the privilege of knowing her in the classroom or in her home. Kathy’s drive and passion for life carried over into her love of gardening. To say she had two green thumbs would be an understatement; from growing flowering plants to growing a diverse vegetable garden, her skills and knowledge seemed never-ending when it came to plants. Her attention to detail made her a great seamstress, sewing several of her daughters’ dance gowns when they were high school, to making quilts for her grandbabies. She was the epitome of an autodidact; she taught herself to sew, trade options, garden, craft and much more. There was no task she could not take on, learn, and master. She was the type of person who deeply understood the value of using her time wisely on Earth. Kathy loved and appreciated family vacations to the beach at Oak Island. She was always the first one up in the mornings to get out on the beach and soak in the beauty of life and family. She was well known for putting others well-being before her own and having the emotional fortitude to tell loved ones what they needed to hear and not just what they wanted to hear. She was also known for an incredibly clever and quick wit that would have those around her laughing in tears. She was also known for fighting for what she believed in, no matter what the odds. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She was the first to hold her first granddaughter, Dylan (Baby Baby), which was just the beginning of their special bond. When Patrick arrived, she was a seasoned Nona and was excited to have her first grandson. Just three months ago, her third grandchild, Cayden arrived. She would FaceTime with each of her grandchildren often and ensure they knew her world revolved around them. The beach was a special place for her, healing her soul and replenishing her energy. From The Cape, to Kennebunk, to Oak Island, to San Diego, there wasn’t a beach she didn’t enjoy. She is preceded by her parents, James and Marion Mullally; her mother and father-in-law, Linwood and Winnie Moulton; and her brother-in-law Arnold Moulton, who held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her husband, Douglas P. Moulton, Sr. of Midway, NC; sister, Carol Gilpatrick of Groton, Mass.; daughter Erin Jones and husband Brian Jones of North Waterboro, daughter Amy Moulton and husband Travis Alley of Laurel Fork, Va., daughter Megan Cox and husband Andrew Cox of Greensboro, N.C., son Douglas Moulton, Jr. and fiancée Amy Tillotson of Matthews, N.C.; grandchildren, Dylan Elizabeth, Patrick Douglas and Cayden Walter; and many loved nieces and nephews; along with brothers and sisters-in-law.At Kathy’s request there will be no memorial service. The family would like to thank the team at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their amazing care and incredible compassion. Specifically, PA Chris, RNs Stephanie and Samantha and Chaplin John who went above and beyond their roles; the family is forever grateful for them. A very special heart felt thank you and gratitude to Jane, Kathy’s long-time nurse and friend and to Joan, Kathy’s physician who was more than a doctor to Kathy and her family. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel, in Winston-Salem, NC is serving the family.Online condolences may be made at http://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Donations in her honorcan be made to:Soldiers’ Home91 Crest Ave.Chelsea, MA 02150

Guest Book