SCARBOROUGH — The Catholic Diocese of Portland announced on June 1 that Maine churches will continue with public masses once again, allowing only 50 people inside during each ceremony.

Worshipers of St. Maximilian Kolbe on 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough may reserve a seat ahead of time at cluster22.org/reopening-protocols-and-reservations.

“We are, of course, anxious to return to our churches and have the opportunity to celebrate Mass,” Bishop Robert Deeley said. “We have been preparing for the last few weeks for a safe restoration of Mass in accord with the guidelines of the CDC. There are a lot of things involved, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe and fulfill the mission of the Church.”

Public masses were suspended as of March 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Diocese of Portland. Now, the church wishes to hold mass in a safe manner, providing a reservation process that is “fair and equitable.”

Some of the guidelines for attending a service include wearing a mask and keeping at least six feet from other worshipers, the diocese said. No social gatherings are allowed to congregate before Mass begins and anyone who has been out of state must quarantine for 14 days prior.

“Some of the restrictions may seem to be too cautious for the faithful who wish to return to public Masses at this time,” said the bishop. “However, ensuring the safety and health of our clergy, employees, students, volunteers, parishioners, and the greater community remains our top priority.”

Maine churches have been holding masses through livestreams, which is still an option for Catholics who do not wish to congregate in-person just yet, said the diocese. A list of different live stream locations can be found at portlanddiocese.org/live-streamed-masses.

Anyone without internet access may call Julie Cannon at 883-0334. She is available Mondays noon to 3 p.m, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.

