Many area dining and drinking establishments have reopened with outdoor service. However, as of press time this list may not be up to date, as Gov. Janet Mills announced indoor dining will be allowed statewide effective Wednesday, June 17.

June 20

The Brunswick Downtown Association Community BBQ has been postponed and will be held at a date to be determined.

June 26

Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, is resuming its Graze summer dining series. This event features food items from Emery Farm in Durham. Service begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails by Cold River Distilling. This will be followed by a four-course small plate dinner, including local green salad with spring fruit and walnuts, smoked Maine mussels over pasta, roasted garlic grilled steak and mashed potatoes, and caramelized shortcake with fresh strawberries. Because of the coronavirus, dinner will be served plated rather than the usual family-style service. Tickets are required and are $75/person and are available at bit.ly/2URWRFT.

June 30

The Brunswick Farmers’ Market will return to its usual location on the Brunswick Mall on Tuesday, June 30. Until then it will remain at the St. John’s Church on Pleasant Street on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Culinary News

Wild Oats Bakery in Brunswick continues to update its online ordering for curbside pickup. Ordering by phone will be set up soon. In the meantime, email is best at [email protected] Future cake and catering orders are available through email. Check out the progress on the new building at Brunswick Landing next to Flight Deck Brewing.

Muddy Rudder, 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, now has outdoor dining available on their deck overlooking the Cousins River. Call for reservations, 846-3082.

The Wolfe’s Neck Center Farm Café is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Meals are made fresh and many ingredients are sourced from the farm. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469.

Royal River Grill House, Yarmouth (846-1226), and Tuscan Bistro, Freeport (869-7200), both offer an early bird special. Order for pickup or schedule delivery between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and receive a 20% discount on the entire order.

Now You’re Cooking in Bath offers in-store shopping by appointment. Call 443-1402 for a 20-minute appointment time. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.

Chef Stef in Harpswell has a special menu this week featuring fresh haddock from local fisherman Jerry Leeman. Also a cold Thai noodle salad and spinach salad with chicken, goat cheese and strawberries. All $10/serving. Orders for next week’s menu should be placed by Sunday at [email protected]

The Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., Freeport, is serving lunch and dinner on two patios – the Tavern Patio on Main Street with a fire pit and the Garden Patio located behind the hotel, which is covered and heated. Reservations at 865-9377.

The Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel has opened the patio and porch for dining Wednesday through Sunday with a changing menu weekly. Call for times and details 607-4040.

Maine Beer Company, 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, now has the outdoor portion of its tasting room open for dining. Reservations are required via Resy and CDC guidelines will be followed. Details at mainebeercompany.com.

Linda Bean’s Maine Kitchen and Topside Tavern, 88 Main St., Freeport, is open seven days a week all day in their patio and second floor deck.

