A total of 707 students received bachelor of arts degrees from College of the Holy Cross at Worcester, Massachusetts, during a virtual celebration of the Class of 2020 on May 22.

The live video program, during which graduates received electronic diplomas, featured a special message from director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Holy Cross alumnus Dr. Anthony Fauci ’62.

The virtual celebrations will be followed by an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 to be held in spring 2021.

The following local students earned degrees: Christina Doherty, Rose Kirsch and Emma Lynch.

Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsyslvania, presented degrees to over 800 graduates at Commencement on May 17.

Tommy Brett earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in Electrical Engineering.

Simon Belliveau graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy during commencement ceremonies on May 17 from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

Elliot Dumais, Class of 2023, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont.

Sam Jacob, class of 2021, Bridget Brett, class of 2022 and Tommy Brett, class of 2020 made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University.

Erin Clayton and Justin Caiazzo have been named to the Plymouth State University, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Maximillian Thurston Quinlan Card, a sophomore majoring in chemistry, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

Alexandria Piper and Justin Caiazzo have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Teresa Haller, Class of 2020, and Morgan Maddock, Class of 2023 have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ashley Littlefield a Hospitality Management major and Megan Nathanson a Sports Management major have been named to the president’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts.

