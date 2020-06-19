Lawrence D. Whittier, Jr., 67, of Gorham was arrested on June 9 on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means.
Rachel J. Doughty, 18, of Windham was arrested on June 10 on a charge of operating under the influence.
Michael J. Deangelo, 41, of Westbrook was arrested on June 13 on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.
Mark H. Rosebrook, 44, of Windham was arrested on June 14 on a charge of violation of condition of release.
