In a decisive victory for LGBT advocates, the Supreme Court recently ruled that gay, lesbian and transgender Americans can’t be fired based simply on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The landmark ruling was authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch and supported by Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined the four liberal justices including Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. What do these four have in common? They were supported by Sen. Susan Collins.

But the Press Herald chose to completely downplay this fact. Instead, beside the main story, the newspaper ran a Washington Post article whose partisan headline focused on Collins’ support for Brett Kavanaugh (“Sen. Susan Collins faces criticism for Kavanaugh vote after court’s ruling,” Page A7) – intentionally fueling the flames of division in our country, and downplaying Kavanaugh’s written dissent, which illustrated support for the LGBT community, but said he believes this is an issue best settled by Congress, not the court.

This isn’t a one-way street – if you’re going to blame Collins for every decision made by a justice she supported, then you have to credit her for the decisions with which the Editorial Board agrees (Our View, June 16, Page A10).

While this newspaper continues to show its bias on a daily basis, Susan Collins continues to prove she’s the independent-minded senator who Mainers have always known.

Mark J. Ellis

Portland

