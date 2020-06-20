There’s at least one article I always look forward to when I pick up your newspaper. It’s “On this date,” written by retired newspaper editor Joseph Owen. Unlike most bicentennial events and activities that were planned to celebrate Maine’s 200th anniversary, it’s one that hasn’t been put off until next year.
I especially enjoyed his June 9 piece on the state seal (Page B3). The author approaches the subject with a most welcome and appreciated sense of humor: “designed by committee – a foreboding circumstance in itself … .”
Although subsequently modified several times, the version used today dates to 1919, after which, Owen writes, “the state moves on to more pressing matters, such as selecting an official state bird, tree, flower, song, soft drink and treat.”
I also applaud all the research he must have done to put this feature together. Thank you for giving us this regular tidbit, which takes us away, even for a few minutes, from the bad news world of the past few months.
Paula McKenney
Woolwich
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Suzanne Hall
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Roland W. Hurtubise
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Carl Philip Ozzella
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John G. Richardson Jr.
-
Nation & World
Tension grips Tulsa ahead of Trump rally
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.