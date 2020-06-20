Deer Isle residents on Saturday removed a noose from a telephone wire that been hung there the day before, on Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in America.

It’s not clear who hung the rope. Residents on social media described it as a deliberate provocation, a reference to the lynching of Black Americans on the day that celebrates their emancipation.

Next the noose was a sign saying “WHITE LIVES MATTER,” a witness said on Facebook — an inversion of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan that protests the killing of people of color by police.

Along with large swaths of the country, Deer Isle, a Hancock County town with roughly 1,900 residents, has seen protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks.

But residents say the demonstrations have faced a backlash in the community, including confrontations with dissenting residents and the removal of protest signs.

In Portland, hundreds of people rallied to celebrate Juneteenth with a gathering outside City Hall and, later, a march through the city.

Juneteenth dates to June 19, 1865, the day when Union troops delivered the news to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were finally free. It has since grown into a nationwide celebration, with some people pushing for its recognition as a national holiday.

