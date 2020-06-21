BATH — Bath Iron Works’ largest union is going on strike for the first time in 20 years.

Members of Local S6 of the Machinists Union, which represents 4,300 of the company’s 6,700 employees, approved the strike and rejected a controversial three-year contract proposal in voting over the weekend, which wrapped up Sunday.

An overwhelming 84% of union members voted to strike, according to the Local S6 Facebook page. Exact numbers on how many union members voted to reject the proposed contract weren’t immediately available.

About a dozen union members burst from the union hall when the results were announced early Sunday afternoon, cheering and waving signs that read “Local S6 on strike.”

“It was the only logical way to vote,” said Ryan Ryder, a pipefitter for the past nine years. “From front to back, the contract attacked the union’s seniority and the subcontracting needs to stop.”

Ryder said he’s willing to strike for “as long as it takes for us to receive a fair contract for the men and women who make great ships for the Navy.”

The union can’t officially start its strike until Monday at 12:01 a.m., when the existing contract expires.

This story will be updated.

