BRUNSWICK – Alden A. Woodbury 87, of Longfellow Avenue died June 16, 2020 at home. Woody was born July 19, 1932, the son of Kenneth and Bessie Adams Woodbury. He attended Brunswick schools and graduated class of 1950. Woody served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 as a staff sergeant with the 151st combat engineers division during the Korea conflict.On July 26, 1980 he married Sydney Sparks who passed away March 27, 2010.Woody worked at The Brunswick Naval Air Station Fire Department from 1955 until his retirement as Fire Chief in 1986.He enjoyed his annual hunting trips with family, friends and going to camp in Harpswell. He also enjoyed his cats, which he always spoiled.He was a life member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge #2043 and the Merriconeag Grange. He was a past member of the Topsham American Legion Post #202 and the Maine Federation of Firefighters. He received numerous accolades during his firefighting career. Woody was a member of The Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.He is survived by his daughter Victoria A Rochefort and her husband Ronald of Dayton, his son Mark A. Woodbury and his wife Rosanne of Harpswell, his stepdaughter Lynn Reid and her husband Rick, and two stepsons David Sparks Jr. and Jeffrey Sparks. Woody is also survived by his grandchildren Jordanne Day and her husband Ed of Richmond and Parker Woodbury of Harpswell. He was predeceased by a son Scott B. Woodbury; and a brother Wayne Woodbury of Connecticut. Per Woody’s request there will be no service.Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.comMemorial donations may be made to: Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church 917 Harpswell Neck Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079

