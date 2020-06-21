CUMBERLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bartek Allegretta, 93, of Cumberland Foreside, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. Born in Norwalk, Conn. on Jan. 23, 1927 to the late Stephen Bartek and Gertrude Froleiks (Bartek); she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Allegretta for 65 years; dear mother of the late Gary (wife, Cathy Cestaro of Portland, and former wife Penny Cash of Yarmouth), and Mark (wife Emily Ferris) of Charlotte, Vt.; much loved grandmother of Adam and Audrey Allegretta; Andrew Allegretta (wife Jessica Curtis) and great-grandson Luca, who she was able to meet virtually due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic; step-grandmother of Cameron and Connor Cestaro; aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her two brothers, Wayne (wife Barbara) Bartek and Steve (wife Anne) Bartek and sister-in-law, Nancy Allegretta (Robinson) of Connecticut. Betty was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and was fortunate to have met Jackie Robinson. Also an avid football fan, she followed the Washington Redskins for many years until switching loyalty to become a New England Patriots fan, celebrating many victories, much to the dismay of several New York Giants fans in her family. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, opera, and was an animal lover. She served as a volunteer at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats, adopting cats and dogs. She was very generous, supporting many charities and Native American causes. She worked at General DataComm as an electrical assembler. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, consideration, quick wit and sense of humor. Private family services may be held in summer, pending travel restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Betty’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) of Maine (www.hartofme.org).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous