WINDHAM – Howard “Rascal” Raymond Berry, Oct. 4, 1938 to March 13, 2020, Howard was my cherished soulmate. He passed on at Gosnell Hospice after 10 years of Alzheimer’s and a 2019 car accident. He went to school in Lansing, Mich., after his schooling he joined the air force and got married. He was proud to be part Huron Indian. After the air force he became an electrical engineer and was top security in putting Apollo 1 on the moon. Howard loved canoeing, fishing, archery, volleyball, theatrics, cards and making people laugh.Second time around he married me, Barbie, and we ran Berry’s Bargains Barn for 20 years. He also worked for the Eastland Hotel in maintenance and security, and Guy Gannett.Howard was predeceased by his parents; daughter Debbie and one son Donney.Surviving him are two daughters, Angela (Massachusetts) Tammie (Tennessee), two sons Keith and Brian and their families; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his adoptive clan, Debbie, Jeff, Mike, Jackie, Raymond, Chris, and Paul Grona Modern, also, special care givers at the John F. Murphy Homes and our own favorite senior, Joanna Sinnett. I would like to express my appreciation to the staff on R2 at MMC and also to Dr. Steven Dobieski, Gosnell Hospice, and Coastal Cremation.Due to Covid 19 a celebration of my husband’s personality and life will take place in small gatherings this summer. To share memories of Howard or to view a full obituary please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous